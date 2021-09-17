Brazilian media is reporting that retired soccer star Pelé returned to intensive care on Friday as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

ESPN Brasil said that the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento had an acid reflux on Thursday night and, despite being on stable condition, doctors decided to move him to intensive care as a precaution.

He has been in good clinical condition and was recovering in his room at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

The facility is not expected to provide a statement on the latest conditions of the soccer legend.

A tumor at his colon was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August.

His surgery was Sept. 4 and he had been expected to leave intensive care last week.

Pelé, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, forcing him to use a walker and wheelchair.

In recent years, he has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.