Pedri plans to stay at Barcelona for "many years to come" but is not ruling out a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since breaking into Barca's first team, establishing himself as a key player for the LaLiga leaders.

Pedri won FIFA's Golden Boy award for being the best young player in Europe in 2021 and quickly forced his way into the Spain team.

The young maestro is contracted to the Blaugrana until 2026 and has no intention of moving on for now, but suggested he may ply his trade overseas further down the line.

When asked about the possibility of a switch to England, he is quoted as saying by Marca: "At the moment, no. I'm at Barca and hopefully, I'll stay here for many more years.

"I love LaLiga, but nothing should ever be ruled out."

Pedri will miss Spain's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland due to a hamstring injury, but is relishing a new era for the national team under Luis de la Fuente.

Having played under De la Fuente at the Under-21 level and in the Tokyo Olympics, Pedri believes the new Spain head coach will be a success.

Pedri said: "He is a person who goes straight ahead, he likes to work on the things he believes in and I think we will do well.

"All the coaches who come try to have the ball and play, especially because of the style of footballers we have, and I think not It will change a lot."