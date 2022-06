This morning Saudi Arabia faced Panama in a thrilling match.

Saudi Arabia scored the first goal of the game in the 7th minute.

Panama, later on, equalized in the 20th minute.

Seconds before entering the break, Saudi Arabia took the lead.

It looked like it was over for Panama after the first 45 minutes.

Saudi Arabia scored an own goal that equalized the game.

Within two minutes Panama were able to score 2 goals to win the match 2-4.