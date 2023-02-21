Reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has refused to rule out a move in the next transfer window, though the Napoli star is focused on delivering silverware before then.

Osimhen has hit 18 goals to help Napoli build a 15-point advantage at the Serie A summit – only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (26) has outscored him in Europe's top five leagues this term.

The Nigeria international scored in a seventh consecutive league game in Napoli's 3-0 thrashing of Sassuolo last week, and his electrifying form has reportedly attracted Premier League suitors.

United and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in Osimhen, who Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis insists is not for sale.

While helping the Partenopei clinch the Scudetto for the first time since the Diego Maradona era is his current focus, the striker has left the door ajar for a move at the end of the campaign.

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues," Osimhen told ESPN.

"To be able to be attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great, and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

"But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.

"At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

Napoli travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, having top-scored in the competition's group stage with 20 goals – though only one of those came from Osimhen.