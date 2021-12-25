Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after collapsing during a warm-up before his side Muscat hosted Al Suwaiq in the country's top-tier Professional League.

Players and officials from both sides were visibly moved and in tears following the incident that saw the match abandoned before kick-off on Wednesday.

Muscat announced the news of Al-Raqadi's death on Twitter later the same day.

"With faithful hearts accepting of God's will, the board of directors of Muscat sports club and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the family of Al-Raqadi.

"We ask God to have mercy on him. To God we belong and to God we shall return."