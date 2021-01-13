Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez came face-to-face for the first time since their infamous battle in September's hot-blooded Classique.

After coming off the bench in the second half of Wednesday's Trophée des Champions clash, Neymar was quickly reintroduced to the Spanish defender who made his presence felt with three fouls on the Brazilian - one of which resulted in a yellow card.

The pair clashed during Marseille's shock 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, with Neymar ultimately seeing red late on, along with four other players, after an on-pitch fracas.

As he was storming off the pitch, Neymar, who had hit the Marseille centre-back on the head, appeared to suggest he had been racially abused by Alvaro.

Subsequently, it has also been reported – by Spanish outlet Cadena SER – that Neymar racially abused Hiroki Sakai.

However, after an investigation into the incident, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) cleared both Neymar and Alvaro, due to insufficient evidence.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Neymar sealed a 2-0 win for PSG on Wednesday to secure the first trophy of Mauricio Pochettino's managerial career just 12 days into his tenure as the Ligue 1 champions' coach.