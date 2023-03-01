Jose Mourinho will serve a two-match ban after his touchline flare-up in Roma's 2-1 loss at Cremonese on Tuesday.

The Roma head coach was sent off for the third time this season just two minutes into the second half after a heated exchange with the fourth official.

Leonardo Spinazzola's strike had cancelled out Frank Tsadjout's opener for the hosts, but Mourinho watched on from the stands as Daniel Ciofani's late penalty secured Cremonese's first league victory of the season and their first in Serie A for 26 years.

Mourinho decided to further argue his case with the officials in their dressing room after the full-time whistle and will now face a two-match suspension and a $10,000 fine as a result.

A statement from Serie A said that the Giallorossi boss will be banned for "having contested a refereeing decision in a forceful and provocative manner in the second minute of the second half and repeating this behaviour at the time of sending off.

"Furthermore, for entering the referees' dressing room and addressing the fourth official with offensive expressions and inferences at the end of the match."

After the game, Mourinho defended his actions that saw him sent off for an altercation with the fourth official.

"I'm emotional but not crazy. For the first time in my career a referee has spoken to me in an unjustifiable way," he said.

"To have the reaction I had is because something happened. I need to know now if I can do something from a disciplinary point of view."

The ban will see Mourinho miss Sunday's clash with Juventus and Roma's home game against Sassuolo on 12 March.

Roma sit fifth in Serie A after Wednesday's defeat, one point behind rivals Lazio in fourth.