Robert Moreno has been named as the permanent Spain head coach, with Luis Enrique stepping away due to personal reasons.

Former assistant coach Moreno oversaw Spain's past three matches after Luis Enrique was granted leave following a family emergency in March.

Moreno and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) were keen to see the former Barcelona boss return for the next international break in September.

📺 EN DIRECTO | Rueda de prensa de @LuisRubiales y José Francisco Molina https://t.co/lBazhwNxCO — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 19, 2019

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Moreno will take on the job on a full-time basis in the latest coaching change for La Roja.

Spain sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of last year's World Cup after he agreed a deal with Real Madrid, before Luis Enrique came in for Fernando Hierro following an underwhelming tournament in Russia.

The three-time European champions finished second behind England in their Nations League group but have since won their opening four Euro 2020 qualifiers.