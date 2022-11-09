Mexico was posed very few problems by Iraq in their first World Cup warm-up game, winning 4-0 in Girona on Wednesday.

Although many countries have been unable to line up pre-tournament friendlies due to the awkward timing of Qatar 2022, El Tri will travel to the Middle East with two games under their belts.

Their first may not have been particularly competitive, but it did the job of providing an opportunity to build sharpness and confidence ahead of the tournament, with Mexico dominant throughout.

The first half was especially one-sided, but Tata Martino's men could only find the Iraq net once via Alexis Vega's simple finish following fine work by Jesus Gallardo at the end of a rapid counter.

Mexico's fortunes improved after the break, with Rogelio Funes Mori smashing into the roof of the net early in the second half, and it was 3-0 just past the hour – Gallardo unleashing an emphatic half-volley that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The scoring was completed late on when a handball offense in the box led to a penalty, and Uriel Antuna coolly converted.

Mexico's second and final pre-World Cup game is against Sweden on Wednesday, with El Tri then set to face Poland, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia in Group C.