Kylian Mbappe insists he trusts Paul Pogba's version of events following the controversial allegations made by the Juventus midfielder's brother.

Last week, Pogba's brother Mathias used social media to publish what he described as "great revelations" about his younger sibling, who helped France to 2018 World Cup glory alongside Mbappe.

Among other claims, Mathias alleged Paul had asked a marabout to use witchcraft to harm Mbappe, who is set to be France's star man as they aim to defend their world title in Qatar this year.

Pogba's lawyers issued a statement in response, claiming Mathias' comments had followed "threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang".

Mbappe had not previously commented on the affair, but in a press conference previewing Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League opener against Juve – a match the injured Pogba will not feature in – he said he trusts his international team-mate.

"No," Mbappe replied when asked if the allegations had negatively impacted his relationship with Pogba. "Right now, I prefer to trust what my team-mate is saying.

"He called me and gave me his version of events. Right now, it's his word against his brother's word. I am going to trust my team-mate, and also, it's in the interest of the national team.

"We have a big competition coming up, there are certain problems at the moment and I am not going to add to those. I am quite detached from the whole issue."

Asked if his unknowing involvement in the affair had in any way affected his form, Mbappe said: "I have had a good start to the season, even though I think it could have been even better. I was against the clock in terms of the pre-season, but I have been able to perform well straight away.

"The things away from the pitch stay away from the pitch and what happens on the pitch stays on it. What matters is helping the team at all times."

Mbappe already has seven goals to his name this season from five Ligue 1 appearances.

The 23-year-old has scored in each of his past four Champions League matches, although he has never netted in five in a row in the competition. The last player to do so for PSG was Neymar in November 2017.