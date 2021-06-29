Associated Press

Diego Maradona's neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque, who looked after the football star's health before his death, testified on Monday amid an investigation over alleged medical negligence.

Luque appeared with his lawyers at the San Isidro Prosecutor General's Office to testify as a suspect accused of homicide, with a possible sentence between eight and 25 years in prison.

Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60 of a cardiorespiratory arrest while he was in a rented house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a cranial oedema.

After Luque's statement, the prosecutors have ten working days - although, in practice, it is usually longer - to decide whether to prosecute the accused and continue with the investigation or to clear them of charges.