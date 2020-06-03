Diego Maradona has set aside speculation surrounding his future and signed a new one-year contract at Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

The Argentina great was appointed as Gimnasia's head coach in September, although he briefly departed in November and returned two days later.

Maradona was out of contract at the end of the season and the prospect of his return to the Primera Division club appeared remote, as the two parties reportedly failed to come to an agreement on a deal at the start of the week.

However, Gimnasia, celebrating their 133rd birthday on Wednesday, confirmed news of his renewal until 2021.

Te conocen como Pelusa, Barrilete cósmico, Dios, Diego, Diegote, capitán...



Pero para nosotros, sos un Tripero más y tu corazón ya es tan azul y blanco como el nuestro.



GIMNASIA2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣MARADONA#Gimnasia133 pic.twitter.com/pGnlosKky4 — #Gimnasia133 🎂🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) June 3, 2020

The club posted on Twitter: "You are known as Pelusa, Barrilete Cosmico, God, Diego, Diegote, capitan...

"But for us, you are one more Tripero and your heart is already as blue and white as ours."

Maradona had earlier hinted at an agreement as he congratulated Gimnasia on their anniversary on his Instagram page.

"Today is El Lobo's birthday," he wrote. "Congratulations to @Gimnasia_Oficial and a hug to your WONDERFUL fans!!!

"My heart is blue and white. Let's go for more!!!"

The Primera Division season was ended prematurely in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, with relegation suspended for two years.

Gimnasia were 19th in the 24-team division when the campaign was brought to a close.