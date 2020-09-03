Steve Mandanda has withdrawn from France's squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper, who was cleared to play in Marseille's opening game of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday after testing positive two weeks ago, will not be replaced in accordance with UEFA protocols.

Steve Mandanda will miss the games against Sweden and Croatia after he tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/LIoRdw3mlB — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 3, 2020

Mandanda becomes the latest French player to contract coronavirus after replacements had to be found for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Lyon's Houssem Aouar.

Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, who was not named in the squad, also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Les Bleus' upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia could now be in danger owing to the four days Mandanda spent with the rest of Didier Deschamp's squad at the national team’s base at Clairefontaine.

France did not confirm any other positive results following Wednesday's round of testing at their training base.

Mandanda, 35, has won 32 senior caps for France and was part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.