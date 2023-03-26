Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.

England confirmed the news on Sunday, ruling Foden out of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

City subsequently announced that Foden would definitely miss next Saturday's crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Foden, who came on as a substitute in England's win over Italy on Thursday but lasted only 12 minutes, had been suffering from acute appendicitis.

No firm timescale has been given for the 22-year-old's return, though the UK National Health Service (NHS) guidance recommends at least a two-week recovery period.

Foden has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances for City this season.