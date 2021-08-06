Malard Scores Header To Score Lyon's Fifth Goal August 6, 2021 19:20 0:56 min Melvine Malard converts her header to now make it 5-0 to Lyon over PSG. PSG Soccer Highlights Lyon -Latest Videos 9:43 min Olympique Lyon Roll Past PSG In Third Place Match 0:46 min Bachmann Gets Goal Back For PSG 0:52 min Majri Scores Penalty To Get Lyon's Fourth 0:56 min Malard Scores Header To Score Lyon's Fifth Goal 1:01 min Cascarino Gets Brace To Score Lyon's Third 1:04 min Cascarino Doubles Lyon's Lead Over PSG 1:00 min Cayman Gives Lyon Lead Over PSG 0:58 min Pep Says Messi Is Not In Man City's Thoughts 0:58 min Laporta Explains Messi's Departure From Barcelona 0:36 min Pochettino Speaks On Messi And Start Of Season