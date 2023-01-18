Luis Suarez marked his Gremio debut with a first-half hat-trick to set his new side on the way to a Recopa Gaucha triumph.

Uruguay striker Suarez joined the Brazilian club this month after helping boyhood club Nacional win the title back home in a brief spell ahead of the World Cup.

The 35-year-old promised goals as he signed a two-year contract at Gremio, and his bow certainly delivered that.

Facing Sao Luiz in a one-off match for the Recopa on Tuesday, Suarez's three goals had a 4-1 win wrapped up before half-time.

It was the first time Suarez had scored a first-half hat-trick in almost 10 years, last doing so for Liverpool against Norwich City in December 2013.

"Luisito's story couldn't start better here," read Gremio's Twitter page after Suarez had volleyed in his third.