Joachim Low will step down from his role as the head coach of Germany after this summer's European Championship, ending a 17-year spell with 'Die Mannschaft'.

The 61-year-old led the team to a World Cup title in 2014, but the nation was plunged into despair four years later when a shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea saw Germany fail to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.

After a long playing career and ten years in management, Low became Germany's assistant coach when Jurgen Klinsmann took over from his former team-mate Rudi Voller in 2004.

Joachim #Löw will step down as national team head coach after @EURO2020. pic.twitter.com/t4OuyQmaSC — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 9, 2021

Low was then promoted to head coach two years later, after Germany could only manage a third place finish in the 2006 World Cup on home soil and Klinsmann decided to leave his role.

'Die Mannschaft' were runners-up at the 2008 European Championship before finishing in third place again at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Low then led Germany to the semi-finals at the 2012 and 2016.

This year's rescheduled European Championship is set to take place between June 11 and July 11.