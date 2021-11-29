The Argentine and PSG forward break another record and wins his seventh Ballon d'Or after winning the Copa América with Argentina and breaking a long debt with his national team.

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Jorginho from Chelsea completed the podium at the 2021's edition of the award given by the French publication France Football.

Another winners of the prize were Alexia Putellas from Barcelona for the women's, Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG won the Yashin award for the best goalkeeper and Barcelona's Pedri the Kopa Award for the best young player.