Robert Lewandowski is confident Barcelona will enjoy a better campaign to last season after he made his pre-season debut.

The Poland international secured a move from Bayern Munich to Camp Nou earlier this month, ending one of the summer's longest-running transfer sagas.

Despite his prolific form over the past two seasons - he won the European Golden Shoe in both campaigns - Lewandowski did not find the net in his first game, a friendly against Real Madrid.

But with fellow new recruit Raphinha delivering a moment of magic with his finish to beat Madrid 1-0 in Nevada, the forward certainly feels the future is bright.

"This season will be better than the previous ones, for sure," he stated. "If you play for Barcelona, you always think about winning titles.

"The Champions League is the most striking [prize]. But we have to go step-by-step. Our potential and quality are high, [but] we have to progress during the season to be at the top."

Lewandowski's protracted desire to leave Bayern bred a degree of contempt between player and club, with a public battle played out in the media over his future.

But settled in with Barcelona amid their tour of the United States, the veteran star is already feeling at home, and hopes that comfort will breed success during his stay.

"From the first day, I [felt] very good," he added. "I see that everyone helps me and gives me support. That means a lot to me. I am here to do my best, show my quality and [give] good performances."

On Raphinha, also the successful target of another prolonged transfer saga in his arrival from Leeds, Lewandowski already feels he has struck up a connection.

"We see that he is a great player, with great quality," he said of the Brazil star. "There is a lot of connection. I have seen young players with a lot of potential. With the language of football, it is easier to adapt."