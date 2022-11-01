Toni Kroos is "calm" about his future and plans to hold contract talks with Real Madrid next year.

The former Germany midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season and it has been reported he is considering his options.

Kroos has experienced a glorious eight years with Los Blancos following his move from Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League four times, claiming three LaLiga titles and lifting the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions.

The 32-year-old plans to end his career with Madrid and is happy to wait until 2023 to begin contract negotiations.

He said on the eve of Wednesday's Champions League game against Celtic: "I'm very well physically, I'm feeling in good shape and things are going well on the pitch.

"I'm happy and very calm. Right now I'm very relaxed, I see things printed in the press and I don't know what is going to happen myself.

"During the break [for the World Cup] I'm going to think about what could happen and then I'll decide. I'm going nowhere, I'm going to retire here, the only thing I don't know is when that will be.

"It's funny that a lot of people know what I think when I don't even know. There's nothing new, the club and I are very calm."

He added: "We've arranged a talk next year, we're calm, the relationship with the club is very special. I've been here for eight years and I've said before I want to end my career here. We'll talk in January, February, March... Everything will be fine, that's for sure."

Kroos was sent off for the first time in his club career in the closing stages of Sunday's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Girona, but will face Celtic when Madrid attempt to win Group F at the Santiago Bernabeu.