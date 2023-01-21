Massimiliano Allegri acknowledged Juventus must "do something extraordinary" to qualify for the Champions League following their 15-point deduction.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the punishment on Friday following an investigation into the Bianconeri's past transfer dealings, though the club confirmed their intention to appeal the sanction.

Former president Andrea Agnelli and former chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene also received two-year bans from Italian football, while former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now at Tottenham, was given a 30-month ban.

Juve, who were third in the Serie A table, subsequently slipped to 10th and 12 points off the Champions League places with 20 matches remaining.

"When they told me that the request was nine points, I immediately made the calculation on the distance from the Champions League," Allegri said ahead of the Bianconeri's clash with Atalanta on Sunday.

"When the sentence of 15 points arrived, I made another one – points that would be needed to go to the Champions League. To get there, you have to do something extraordinary."

But Allegri has urged his players to demonstrate unity in the wake of the sanction and remain focused on the task in hand – starting with the visit of Atalanta.

"It's a special game after what happened yesterday," he added. "We must all unite even more, continue to work with a low profile. We, the staff and the players, just have to think about the pitch.

"Nothing [changes], we still have to score points. We have to try to win tomorrow. Atalanta are in great physical shape. We play at home, and it is to be faced in the best way. We have to try to do the best we can.

"We must not start again, these judicial events concern society. There will be an appeal, as the lawyers have communicated. We must think only of the field.

"Given the new standings, which is a fact for the moment, we have 22 points, and we must try to win tomorrow to get to 25."