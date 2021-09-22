Former USA women's team head coach Jill Ellis will lead a far-reaching review of the women's footballing calendar, with the possibility of staging FIFA Women's World Cups every two years set to be one of the topics under discussion.

Ellis, who led the USA to FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, has been appointed as FIFA's lead to the Technical Advisory Group on the future of women's football.

The main objective of the review is to create global access and opportunities in the sport by putting players at the heart of the discussions.

Nothing has been agreed for the women's footballing calendar beyond 2023, when Australia and New Zealand will stage the first 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup.