beIN Exclusive: Jesse Marsch Talks Salzburg, Haaland and Coaching in Europe February 20, 2020 17:48 12:48 min Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch speaks with beIN SPORTS about taking charge of the Austrian champions, watching Erling Haaland develop and impressing on the European stage. europa league Borussia Dortmund Interviews FC Red Bull Salzburg Erling Haaland Jesse Marsch