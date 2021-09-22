Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Al-Rayyan, confirmed Everton and the Qatari club.

The 30-year-old finds a way out after a discreet 12-month spell with the Goodison Park side, which he joined in September 2020 from Real Madrid. He made 26 appearances last season, scoring six goals.

This season he has not played a single minute in the team coached by Spaniard Rafa Benitez. James has a career of more than a decade in Europe, where he arrived in 2010 from Argentina's club Banfield.

The 30-year-old from Cúcuta went on to play for Portuguese club Porto, Monaco in France, Real Madrid in two spells, and Germany's Bayern Munich.

James has 80 caps with the Colombian national team, and his highest point was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was the top scorer (6 goals and 2 assists).

His accolades include all the trophies of Portugal and Germany, as well as two Spanish leagues and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as the Europa League and the continental Super Cup with Porto; and with Real Madrid, he won two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and another Super Cup.

James will immediately join Al-Rayyan, one of the Qatari Super League giants, which, under the guidance of French coach Laurent Blanc, is trying to end the reign of Al-Sadd, led by Spaniard Xavi Hernandez.