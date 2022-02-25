GIANNI INFANTINO

President, FIFA

"I think, like every one of you, this morning we woke up and we were shocked by what we saw. We’re very worried about the situation, and, obviously, this was also a topic that we mentioned today at the FIFA Council. So in this respect, FIFA expresses hope for a rapid cessation of hostilities and for peace in Ukraine. FIFA condemns, as well, the use of force by Russia in Ukraine, and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Any type of violence. Because violence is never a solution. And therefore, we call on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. In such situations, football is definitely not a priority. But FIFA, as the world governing body of football, also has, of course, a duty to look into the footballing consequences of what is happening in Ukraine. And in this respect, regarding the football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, we continue to monitor the situation. In particular, we’ll communicate updates in regard to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers soon. We have the FIFA Bureau who is in charge of dealing with these matters and who can take decisions immediately, as soon as it’s needed."