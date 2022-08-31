James Rodriguez says he would walk from Qatar to Valencia in order to join the LaLiga club.

The Colombia international only joined Al-Rayyan from Everton last September, but is eager for another move before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

James is contracted to the Stars League side until June 2024, but the former Real Madrid playmaker wants to link up with Valencia's new signing Edinson Cavani for another spell in Spain.

Speaking to El Chiringuito on Twitch, the 31-year-old said: "If it were up to me, I would go there [Valencia] on foot. But if I went on foot I would arrive late because then the transfer market closes.

"Seriously, it's a great club with a good fan base and now Cavani has arrived too. If they want someone to assist Cavani, I'm there."

Uruguay striker Cavani completed a move to Valencia this week as a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired.