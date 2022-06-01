Paul Pogba said he feels "privileged" to have played for Manchester United, as he thanked the Red Devils' fans after the club announced he will depart at the end of his contract this month.

Pogba, who re-joined United in an £89million move from Juventus in 2016 after initially coming through the Red Devils' youth system, will leave the club for a second time after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

Many of European football's biggest clubs - including Champions League winners Real Madrid and Pogba's former side Juventus - have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, who has come in for criticism after United ended the 2021-22 season with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally (58), finishing sixth in the English top-flight under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Pogba scored just once in 27 appearances during his final season with the Red Devils, though he did add nine assists – four of them during a stunning display in United's Premier League opener against Leeds United last August.

No Manchester United player, meanwhile, has created as many chances (231) or provided as many assists (38) in the Premier League as Pogba since he re-joined in August 2016.

Writing on social media after United announced his departure, Pogba said he felt fortunate to have played for the club and thanked fans for their "unconditional" support.

"I feel privileged to have played for this club," he wrote on Twitter, alongside a video showing several highlights from his six-year spell at Old Trafford.

"Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly unconditional support from the fans.

"Thank you @ManUtd."