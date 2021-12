Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former football player, has died at the age of 52.

Italian club Ascoli said he died Tuesday at his home in Monte di Procida, near Naples, of cardiac arrest.

The younger Maradona was brought by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli.

He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world.

Hugo’s death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

“The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,” Napoli said.