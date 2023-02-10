Eddie Howe has expressed concern for former Newcastle United and Bournemouth winger Christian Atsu amid conflicting reports over the Hatayspor player's welfare after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria.

More than 21,000 people have died after southern Turkey and northern Syria were struck by earthquakes on Monday.

Atsu, who enjoyed five years with Newcastle after spending six months on loan at Bournemouth under Howe in the 2015-16 season, was reported to be missing in the aftermath of the tremors.

There appeared to be a positive update on Atsu when Hatayspor vice-president Mustafa Ozat said he had been "removed from the wreckage" on Tuesday, but the club remained unable to confirm his whereabouts the following day and said there was no update on Atsu's condition.

Howe had Atsu and his family in his thoughts ahead of Saturday's meeting between the winger's two former clubs, saying: "It's hugely worrying.

"I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"We hope for some good news, we hope he's okay, but we're really concerned for him and his welfare this week.

"It has been difficult because there have been conflicting stories coming out about his whereabouts, so it's been very tough. I can't imagine how his family are feeling.

"But from the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope there's a positive ending."