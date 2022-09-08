The Lusail Super Cup will air LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel, from the Lusail Stadium on Friday, September 9 at 1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT.
The Lusail Stadium is ready and will be inaugurated with the Lusail Super Cup, en route to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Saudi Arabian champion, Al Halil, will face the Egyptian champion, Zamalek in the spectacular venue ready to hold 80,000 spectators, the largest stadium in Qatar.
beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
WHERE:
Watch the Lusail Super Cup: Al Halil vs. Zamalek, LIVE on Friday, September 9 at 1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.
WHEN:
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
DATE
|
SHOW
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Friday, September 9
|
Lusail Super Cup:
Al Halil (Saudi Arabia) vs. Zamalek (Egypt)
|
1:50 PM LIVE
HOW TO WATCH:
