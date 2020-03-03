Some of the world's best women's players will duke it out over the coming days as France, Brazil, Canada and Netherlands take part in the first edition of the Tournoi de France.
The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 4 with clash between the hosts, France, and Canada, and concludes on Tuesday, March 10 with France taking on Netherlands.
#TournoiDeFrance is almost here 🔥— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 3, 2020
🗓 March 4-10
Teams: @FrenchTeam 🇫🇷, @CanadaSoccerEN 🇨🇦 , @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷 and @oranjevrouwen 🇳🇱
⁰Enjoy only on beIN SPORTS 📺💻📱#TournoiDeFrancebeIN #FiersdetreBleues #SeleçãoFeminina #CANWNT #AllesvoorOranje pic.twitter.com/HfYAb8AViW
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Channel
|France vs. Canada
|Wednesday, March 4
|11am ET
|beIN SPORTS
|Netherlands vs. Brazil
|Wednesday, March 4
|3pm ET
|beIN SPORTS
|Canada vs. Netherlands
|Saturday, March 7
|1pm ET
|CONNECT 8
|France vs. Brazil
|Saturday, March 7
|3pm ET
|beIN SPORTS
|Brazil vs. Canada
|Tuesday, March 10
|2pm ET
|beIN SPORTS
|France vs. Netherlands
|Tuesday, March 10
|4pm ET
|beIN SPORTS