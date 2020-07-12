PSG Steamroll Le Havre on Return July 12, 2020 21:05 6:36 min Mauro Icardi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain convinced in their first game back since March. PSG Neymar Mauro Icardi Highlights Kylian Mbappe Pablo Sarabia Idrissa Gueye Le Havre Arnaud Kalimuendo -Latest Videos 3:29 min Kilinc Secures Sivasspor Win Over Fenerbahce 3:04 min PitchCam: Arturo Vidal On Target For Barcelona 6:36 min PSG Steamroll Le Havre on Return 0:59 min Kalimuendo Breaks His PSG Duck 4:39 min Ankaragucu Gets 1-0 Win Over Galatasaray 1:02 min Sarabia Hits Volley to Extend PSG's Lead 0:44 min Gueye Nets PSG's Sixth Against Le Havre 0:58 min Neymar Scores PSG's Fifth Against Le Havre 0:53 min Mbappe Extends PSG's Lead Over Le Havre 1:17 min Neymar Extends PSG's Lead Over Le Havre