Antoine Griezmann said he knows where he will be playing next season amid links to La Liga champions Barcelona, while also confirming he plans a future move to MLS.

Griezmann will leave Atletico Madrid after five years and the French World Cup winner is reportedly destined for Barca.

While Griezmann, Atletico and Barcelona have remained tight-lipped, the 28-year-old star forward seems to have his mind made up.

"I know where I'll be playing next season," Griezmann, who has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United told Telematin. "I can't say that it's going to be Miami, but I know where I will be playing in seven years: in Miami."

Griezmann – on international duty with France – joined Atletico from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2014.

Since arriving, Griezmann has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

Griezmann scored 15 La Liga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.

The Frenchman is among a host of big names that have been linked to David Beckham's Miami MLS franchise, which will start play in 2020.