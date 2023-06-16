The U.S. Soccer Federation has chosen Gregg Berhalter to lead the U.S. Men's National Team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Berhalter brings almost thirty years of experience and holds the distinction of being the first individual in U.S. Soccer history to participate in a FIFA World Cup both as a player and a head coach.

The worldwide search process for the head coach was led by U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker, who ultimately made the decision to appoint Berhalter. Throughout the search, Crocker employed a combination of data analysis and interviews to evaluate numerous candidates, both domestic and international, assessing their potential to help U.S. Soccer achieve its ambitious goal of establishing the USMNT as one of the world's top national teams.

Crocker outlined a set of key competencies for the head coach, including the ability to build strong relationships with staff and players, develop and implement a vision-driven team identity, foster innovation and progress, and demonstrate decisive decision-making skills. To assess candidates within these areas, advanced data analytics, sophisticated metrics, and cutting-edge hiring methods were utilized to profile and rank each individual. Over the course of several weeks, candidates underwent evaluation through these various filters and underwent comprehensive practical and psychological testing.

Berhalter had a remarkable career spanning 18 professional seasons across various countries, including the Netherlands, England, Germany, and the United States. Following his playing days, he embarked on a successful coaching journey, spending seven years in Sweden and Major League Soccer. Throughout his career, he made 44 appearances for the United States national team and had the privilege of representing his country in two FIFA World Cups. Notably, he played a crucial role in the 2002 World Cup team that reached the Quarterfinals in Korea/Japan.