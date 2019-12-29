Ghorab Earns Paradou AC 1-0 Win Over Enyimba December 29, 2019 22:19 3:21 min Abdelkader Ghorab's goal against Enyimba was enough to take Paradou AC past the Nigerian side to second in group D in the CAF Confederations Cup. Soccer Highlights CAF Confederations Cup -Latest Videos 3:21 min Ghorab Earns Paradou AC Win Over Enyimba 0:18 min Moyes Returns to West Ham to Replace Pellegrini 0:55 min Wolves Slam VAR After Anfield Defeat 12:23 min LaLiga: The Best of 2019 4:01 min Jailson Seals Fenerbahce Win Over Rizespor 0:53 min Jailson Golazo Restores Fenerbahce's Lead 1:05 min Aberhoune Pulls Rizespor Level Against Fenerbahce 0:55 min Turuc Fires Fenerbahce In Front Against Rizespor 0:30 min Haaland to BVB: Winners and Losers 0:55 min Haaland 'Extremely Grateful' to Salzburg