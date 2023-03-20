Frenkie de Jong will play no part in the Netherlands' two opening Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury.

The Barcelona midfielder played the full 90 minutes as the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Sunday's El Clasico to move 12 points clear at the top of LaLiga.

But he was left with "upper leg complaints", the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said, leading to his withdrawal from the Oranje squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn has also had to pull out with a knee injury.

PSV midfielder Joey Veerman and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen have been chosen by Ronald Koeman as the respective replacements.

The Netherlands begin their campaign against France in Paris on Friday, before hosting Gibraltar at De Kuip three days later.

Friday's trip to France will be the first game of Koeman's second spell in charge.

The former Barcelona boss was confirmed as the Oranje's new head coach before last year's World Cup, with Louis van Gaal presiding over their run to the Qatar 2022 quarter-finals.