Former Real Madrid player and Colombia international Freddy Rincon has died from injuries sustained when the car he was driving collided with a bus in the Colombian city of Cali.

Rincon was diagnosed with "severe head trauma" following the Monday morning accident, and was admitted to Imbanaco Clinic for surgery.

We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon.



Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the @FCFSeleccionCol national team who he represented at three World Cups.



Rest in Peace.

He made 21 appearances for Real Madrid in the 1995-96 season, and also earned 84 caps for Colombia.

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement following his passing, acknowledging his achievements and the fact that he was the first Colombian to ever play for Real Madrid.

From Real Madrid C.F., all of our strength and affection for Freddy Rincón following the accident he was involved in today. We send our encouragement and we hope that he overcomes this difficult moment as soon as possible.

It went on to say: "This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration.

"We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Rincon was 55 years old.