French football icon Just Fontaine has died at the age of 89.

The forward holds the record for the most goals scored in a single edition of a World Cup, hitting a haul of 13 in just six matches of the 1958 tournament as France reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Fontaine's flurry of goals included a hat-trick in his tournament debut against Paraguay and four in the third-place play-off win against West Germany, which ensured he had scored in every game.

Despite just featuring at one World Cup, only three players have scored more in the competition – Gerd Muller (14), Brazil great Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16). Lionel Messi tied Fontaine's tally of 13 in Qatar in his fifth participation.

Forced to retire at the age of 28 due to injury, Fontaine's international record stands at 30 goals from 21 caps.

At club level, Fontaine won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 with Nice before joining Reims, where he won a further three league titles, the Coupe de France and was twice victorious in the Trophee des Champions.

The striker was also part of the side that reached the European Cup final in 1958-59, losing to Real Madrid.

He later moved into management and took charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Tolouse and the Morocco national side.

PSG were among the clubs to send their condolences to Fontaine following confirmation of his passing on Wednesday.