What is the Florida Cup 2019?



beIN SPORTS is delighted to offer up some top-class international club football this week with a four-team tournament that features some of the most storied names in South American and European football.



Sao Paolo, Flamengo, Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt are in Florida for a special four-team, four-match, one-group round-robin tournament as the two Brazilian sides gear up for the Copa Libertadores and Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt start warming up (literally) in the Florida Cup sun ahead of the restart of the Eredivisie and Bundesliga respectively.



Who will be playing in the Florida Cup 2019?



Real Madrid's next opponents in the Champions League, Ajax, have brought some of the best young talent in Europe across the Atlantic with two of the hottest properties in football, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, set to star along with some classic players such as Daley Blind and Klaas Jan Huntelaar.



Sao Paulo has a familiar face for Atletico Madrid and Juventus fans in its ranks with Diego Ribas while 2018 Brazilian Serie A runners up, Flamengo, can boast Rodgrio Caiao in the backline and former Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves between the pipes. Eintracht Frankfurt has included the Mexican international pair of Marco Fabian and Carlos Salcedo as the club gets in some game time before continuing a charge for the Bundesliga Champions League places.

What’s the beIN SPORTS schedule for the Florida Cup 2019?



The Florida Cup 2019 gets underway with Ajax taking on Flamengo live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and ESPANOL on Thursday 10th January 2019 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.



It will be super Saturday on beIN SPORTS on the 12th January with a double-header from the Orlando City Stadium starting with Sao Paolo vs. Ajax at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT followed by Flamengo taking on Eintracht Frankfurt at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. It’s a chance to see some of the brightest young talent and some footballing legends all in action, and all on beIN SPORTS.