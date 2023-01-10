Rio Ferdinand has advised Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United due to a perceived lack of respect shown to him by Erik ten Hag since returning from the World Cup.

The England international has just six starts across all competitions this season, including just one in five matches since returning to action after the World Cup.

Ten Hag has instead opted to utilize left-back Luke Shaw out of position in the heart of the defense, amid speculation Maguire is attracting transfer interest from Aston Villa.

Ferdinand believes an exit should be the priority for Maguire in the mid-season window as he expects the limited opportunities to continue.

"If you're [Maguire], you have to leave now. Luke Shaw’s playing center-back instead of him," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, Vibe With Five.

"That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing center-back.

"I'd want to strangle Patrice! I would've smashed Patrice in training to make sure he's not available, and I'd be going to the manager and saying, 'are you taking the p*** out of me, boss?'.

"I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'you're disrespecting me'. Harry Maguire's got to move.

"I think he stays because of the games, and they can’t get someone else in. He plays in the cup games."

United host Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup on Tuesday ahead of a huge clash against arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.