Marouane Fellaini scored a hat-trick in his first Chinese Super League match since recovering from coronavirus.

The former Manchester United midfielder scored three times in seven minutes in the second half to secure a 3-2 win for Shandong Luneng over Rafael Benitez's Dalian Pro.

It was the Belgium international's first competitive game since he contracted COVID-19 in March.

Marouane Fellaini scored a hat-trick of headers in just 8 minutes earlier today... 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/NKr9j5jL2i — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 26, 2020

The 32-year-old was treated in hospital for the virus and was discharged on April 14.

The CSL season began on Saturday five months after it was initially due to start, with the competition having been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Fellaini joined Shandong for a reported €12million in January last year after spending five and a half years with United.