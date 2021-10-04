After 19 months away Argentine supporters finally had the chance to watch a match inside a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Sunday arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors played an emotional Superclasico match in Buenos Aires.

Under the banner "We are back", the Argentine government put together the protocols for the long-awaited return of football fans to stadiums this weekend but limited to 50 percent capacity.

36,000 witnessed River Plate beat rivals Boca Juniors 2-1 at the Monumental stadium.

The health protocol stipulates that attendees over 18 years of age must have at least one dose of any vaccine against Covid 19.

Minors are exempt from the requirement while the permanent wearing of a face mask will be mandatory for all fans attending the game.