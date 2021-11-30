David Dein, Ambassador for the Premier League and International Ambassador for the English Football Association, exclusively sat down with beIN SPORTS.

During the interview, he focused on the importance of the welfare of the players and how the constant interruptions of the leagues due to the high number of international breaks is not beneficial for the players and the spectacle.

Also, in accordance with the new technological proposals within FIFA, he insisted on the idea of changing the way the referees follow time, similar to what Arsene Wenger proposes, looking to increase accuracy with what he calls "pure time".

Dein was part of the group present at the start of the FIFA 2021 Arab Cup, that started today in Qatar and will end on December 18th.