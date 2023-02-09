Former Barcelona and Spain winger Marcos Alonso Pena, the father of current club left-back Marcos Alonso, has died aged 63.

Known as Marcos during his playing days, the former Blaugrana man played over a hundred games for the Camp Nou club between 1982 and 1987.

He also enjoyed spells with Racing Santander and Atletico Madrid on either side of his time with Barca and was a full Spain international, like his son.

In a statement, Barca expressed sadness at Marcos' death and passed on their support to their defender and his family.

"FC Barcelona would like to express its deepest condolences for the passing of former Barca player Marcos Alonso Pena," they wrote.

"All of our strength to Marcos Alonso and his entire family. Rest in peace."

Making his debut with Racing 1977, Marcos followed in the footsteps of his own father Marquitos, a former Real Madrid defender, in turning to football.

A move to Atletico followed before he first arrived at Barcelona in 1982, where he amassed multiple honors, including LaLiga and Copa del Rey success in a five-year spell.

He later returned to the Rojiblancos, before a brief spell at Logrones and a final return to Racing.

At an international level, Marcos won 22 caps for Spain and was an unused squad member at Euro 1984, when La Roja finished as runners-up.

To mark his passing, a minute of silence was held at Barca president Joan Laporta's press conference on Wednesday.