Christian Eriksen says his comeback goal against the Netherlands was "just a warm-up", as he prepares to make a "special" return to Copenhagen with Denmark.

Eriksen will make his long-awaited return to the Parken Stadium, where he suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 clash with Finland in June 2021, when Denmark host Serbia in a friendly on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old made an incredible return to international football on Saturday, scoring 114 seconds after coming on as a substitute during Denmark's 4-2 loss to the Netherlands.

Having netted with a fine right-footed finish into the top corner at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the stadium where he began his club career with Ajax, the Brentford midfielder is now looking forward to what is sure to be an emotional return to home turf.

"That [the Serbia match] will be even more special," Eriksen told Danish TV station Kanal 5.

"[Saturday's goal] was just a warm-up for Tuesday, when I'll be running in exactly the place where it happened."

Kasper Hjulmand has already confirmed that Eriksen, who joined Brentford after being left unable to play for former club Inter due to Serie A rules around his implanted cardioverter-defibrillator device, will start the much-awaited contest.

Denmark qualified for this year's World Cup in eye-catching style, picking up 27 points from their 10 qualification games, and Eriksen is looking forward to competing in Qatar.

The 30-year-old also thanked the Dutch fans for the standing ovation he received upon his return to international football.

"To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way," Eriksen told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"I felt very welcome. I've been here before for many years so, of course, they [the fans] know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup, but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."