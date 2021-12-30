Despite the wave of Omicron sweeping the world the English Premier League has kept stadiums at full capacity. This is not the case in the other major European leagues. The Bundesliga restricted the number of fans before it went into a winter break - each German state had different rules - while in Spain reports suggest clubs will only allow 75 percent capacity from the 1st of January.

Italy has gone further - Serie A will resume with stadiums holding just 50 percent of capacity. France - which has suffered from stadium violence in Ligue 1 - will only allow 5000 fans per stadium for the foreseeable future.