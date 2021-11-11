Enzo Le Fee scores the 7-0 for France November 11, 2021 22:27 2:09 min Lorient's midfielder scores the seventh goal for France against Armenia France Euro U21 Enzo Le Fee -Latest Videos 10:53 min HighlHighlights: France's U-21 won categorically 2:09 min Enzo Le Fee scores the 7-0 for France 1:41 min Kalimuendo with a brace to extend France's lead 2:50 min Kalimuendo adds his name to the scoresheet 1:45 min Diop scores his second, France coasting 4-0 1:58 min Cherki with a great free kick to score the third 1:33 min Diop extends France's lead against Armenia 2:35 min Caqueret scores the first for France's U21 2:53 min France's U21 faces Armenia in an Euro qualifier 11:25 min Malabo Kings to semis after saving draw vs. Mandé