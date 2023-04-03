Carlo Ancelotti has Dida's backing as the potential new Brazil head coach, and the former Selecao goalkeeper expects Neymar to have a key role again under the next boss.

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti is the subject of increasing speculation around the vacant Brazil post, with Tite having departed following a disappointing 2022 World Cup.

Under-20s coach Ramon Menezes has taken interim charge, but Ancelotti would appear to be a popular long-term appointment.

Dida, who won two Champions Leagues under Ancelotti at Milan, certainly believes the Italian would be the right man for the job – if he leaves Madrid.

"Ancelotti is a great manager. Everybody knows," Dida told Stats Perform. "I think CBF and the Brazil national team is considering a coach with great potential.

"I hope he's going to sign, but he still has a contract with Real Madrid. I don't know what's going to happen.

"I support him. He is a great manager, and he will do well with Brazil."

If Ancelotti takes the role, he will link up with Neymar, Brazil's talisman of the past 10 years.

The Selecao have won only a single Copa America in that time, with injuries to Neymar playing a big role in their failure to add a sixth world title.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out for the rest of the season, but Dida is standing by him.

"He's a great player," Dida said of Neymar. "He will play for many years, with the national team, too. He is a top-class player.

"Unfortunately, he's been injured many times. He will come back stronger to help the national team."