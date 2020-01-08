Dembele Fires Lyon Into Lead Over Brest January 8, 2020 19:14 1:01 min Moussa Dembele finishes off a counter-attack in 19' to give Lyon a 1-0 lead over Stade Brest in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final. coupe de la ligue Lyon Moussa Dembele Brest -Latest Videos 0:55 min Aulas: Dembele "Will Not Leave" Lyon In January 1:28 min Report: Chelsea Submit Bid For Metz Striker Diallo 0:29 min Report: Inter In Talks With Man Utd For Young 1:03 min Tom Brady: I Still Have "More To Prove" 0:34 min Neymar Backs PSG for UCL Glory 4:34 min Reims Beat Strasbourg On Penalties 4:33 min Weah Returns To Training With Lille 0:23 min Malaga Coach Suspended Due to Explicit Video 0:21 min Mane Named African Player of the Year 0:32 min Zidane: Jovic "Is The Future" At Real Madrid