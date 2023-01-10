Matthijs de Ligt is hoping Bayern Munich land their goalkeeper target as they chase Yann Sommer to plug the gap left by injured captain Manuel Neuer.

Defender De Ligt said it "would be nice" to have a new number one in place as 10-in-a-row German champions Bayern prepare for a fresh trophy push in the second half of the season.

Neuer's broken leg, which he suffered during a skiing accident, has thrown a curveball Bayern's way, with the club unexpectedly having to consider the goalkeeping position.

Swiss shot-stopper Sommer, 34, is out of contract at the end of June. He has keen admirers at Bayern, but Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus indicated his club were not willing to negotiate a sale.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann hinted that was perhaps posturing on Gladbach's behalf, and three weeks remain in the transfer window to get a deal done.

Asked about the Sommer situation, De Ligt said on Tuesday: "It's difficult for me to say. Manuel is now out for half a year, and of course, that's not good for the club.

"But it's not my job to say which goalkeeper we should buy. It would be nice to have a new goalkeeper on the pitch, but I can't influence that."

Bayern have Neuer's understudy Sven Ulreich as an option, but they look certain to bring in a goalkeeper before the window closes, whether that is Sommer or not.

Away with Bayern this week at a Doha training camp, De Ligt is delighted Bayern have brought in his Netherlands team-mate Daley Blind, following the defender's release by Ajax.

Blind arrived on a free transfer last week, in a surprise move that De Ligt is convinced can prove a shrewd piece of business for the Bundesliga leaders.

The 32-year-old Blind played at the World Cup for his country, and De Ligt said: "He's a very good player. With his experience, he can have very good games for us and help us."